MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Late Thursday night, the Florida Department of Health announced 15 new positive cases of the coronavirus, with five in Broward and two in Palm Beach County.
In the Broward cases, the ages ranged from 20 to 68 years old. Four are travel related and one is connected to Port Everglades.
Both Palm Beach cases were travel related, but one is linked to a 73-year-old taking a trip to Egypt while the other was 74-year-old male taking a trip to Europe.
These mark the first cases in Palm Beach County.
The other cases were as follows:
- 2 in Sarasota County (50-year-old male New York resident and 70-year-old male Massachusetts resident)
- 1 in Alachua County (24-year-old female, traveled to Europe)
- 1 in Volusia County (70-year-old male, traveled to Egypt)
- 1 in Duval County (83-year-old male)
- 1 in Clay County (57-year-old male)
- 1 in Hillsborough County (49-year-old female, traveled to Europe)
- 1 in in Lee County (77-year-old male)
This now brings the total of confirmed cases in Florida to 42, with 36 being residents of the state.
