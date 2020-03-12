MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The spring breakers are here and the party is on, but the threat of coronavirus looms – and that has Miami Beach leaders highly concerned.
To curtail the possible spread of the virus and to be adequately prepared to respond to any cases, Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency.
“There is not a real playbook for addressing this challenge,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “And for our City – with so many visitors, venues and gatherings – it is particularly daunting. But panic is not part of our playbook. We will take actions that are grounded in the best information available. The Manager’s emergency declaration makes sense so that we can have all the tools available to diminish the risk. We all appreciate the substantial economic impact this will have on our hospitality industry, but curtailing large gatherings and crowds is necessary at this time.”
The city has activated its EOC and canceled a number of events, including the Pride Parade.
For a full list of impacted events, click here.
