



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida will have thousands of additional coronavirus testing kits in place by this weekend, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.

In a news conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital Thursday morning, the Governor said Florida needs to increase its testing capabilities and he is working to make that happen.

“I’ve directed Jared Moskowitz with our Emergency Operations Center to purchase 2,500 commercially available testing kits and we are receiving those this weekend,” said DeSantis. “Testing kits will give qualified labs across the state the capacity to process tests for up to 625,000 individuals. I directed our Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to strategically distribute these testing kits to 50 CLIA certified labs throughout the state starting with hospitals so testing can be closer to the patient and Jackson Memorial Hospital will be one of the first hospitals to receive the testing kits.”

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis at JMH in Miami

Gov. DeSantis said his main priorities in fighting the spread of the virus are to protect the most vulnerable residents, which are the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions, protecting health care workers, monitor international and high-risk travel, and social distancing.

“I am recommending local municipalities and private entities to strongly consider limiting or postponing mass gatherings in the state of Florida,” the governor said. “This is an opportunity, our health officials believe, where some of these large-scale events can be postponed and do it later.”

He also said if local community events continue, they should have screening measures.

The Governor is also suspending all official travel for state employees for at least 30 days.

RELATED:

Coronavirus Cancellations and Postponements in Miami-Dade, Broward

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Preventing Coronavirus: Best Miami Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands

Coronavirus Concerns And Voting: Miami-Dade, Broward Election Officials Prepared To Protect Voters, Workers

Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER

According to the Florida Department of Health, 31 Florida residents have tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, and two have died.

Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida on Monday, making it easier for him to get extra out-of-state medical personnel if needed and it allows Florida to receive federal funding to purchase things like masks and medical supplies to set up field hospitals.