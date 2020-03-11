CONTINUING COVERAGE
Latest news on the coronavirus
Menu
Video
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Sports
More
Travel
Contests
Only CBS
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Tech
Autos
Only CBS
Neighbors 4 Neighbors
Latest Headlines
At Least 1 Dead, Several Others Injured In Miami Gardens Crash
At least one person had died Wednesday afternoon and several others had to be transported to local hospitals following an accident involving a vehicle in Miami Gardens, authorities said.
Tom Hanks Announces He And Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Hanks wrote that he and Wilson were diagnosed with the virus in Australia. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," he said.
Latest Galleries
2020 Celebrity Deaths
PIX: Inter Miami vs. DC United
Sports
All Sports
Miami Sports
Dolphins
Heat
Marlins
Panthers
Canes
Miami Hurricanes
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Odds
Latest Headlines
Hornets Top Heat 109-98, As NBA Shutdown Looms
The Hornets shook off an early 20-point deficit to beat the Heat 109-98 on Wednesday night.
NBA Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus
The National Basketball Association has suspended the season until further notice.
Coronavirus Won’t Stop Inter Miami CF From Hosting Home Opener
Inter Miami CF will move forward with its regularly scheduled home opener on Saturday despite concerns over the coronavirus.
Latest Gallery
PIX: Inter Miami vs. DC United
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Sports
Web Extra Videos
News
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Weather Links
Tracking The Tropics
Hurricane News
Hurricane Preps
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Videos
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
The 4 Best Fast Food Spots In Miami
Craving fast food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fast-food spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
Here Are Miami's Top 4 Cosmetics And Beauty Supply Spots
Shopping for cosmetics and beauty supply items? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cosmetics and beauty supply spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for cosmetics and beauty supply.
These Miami-Based Kittens Are Up For Adoption And In Need Of A Good Home
Start your day off right by looking at some fluffy felines near you! There are dozens of kittens up for adoption right here in Miami.
Want To Adopt A Pet? Here Are 6 Cuddly Canines To Adopt Now In Miami
Start your day off right by browsing through delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Miami.
The 4 Best Steakhouses In Miami
Looking to try the best steakhouses in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top steakhouses in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
The 4 Best Vegan Spots In Miami
Looking to satisfy your appetite for vegan fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegan spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS4
My TV 33
Advertise
Jobs
Connect
Connect with us
CBSMiami on Facebook
CBSMiami on Twitter
CBSMiami on Instagram
CBS Local App
Weather App
Contests
Bracket Challenge 2020
Think you know who will be cutting down the nets in April? Sign up to become the Bracket Challenge champion and be crowned with $1,000.
Travel
Coronavirus Impact Felt By Cruise Line Industry
Six cruise ships are getting ready to set sail from Port Miami despite the US State Department putting out a warning Sunday telling people, especially elderly and those with underlying health concerns, not to go on cruises.
More
Florida Lottery
CBS Entertainment
CBS4 News
Watch Now
WFOR LIVE- CBS4 News at 11
On Air
Schedule:
11:00 PM
CBS 4 News at 11PM
11:35 PM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 AM
The Late Late Show with James Corden
01:37 AM
CBS 4 News at 11PM
02:12 AM
Paid Program
View All Programs
Tom Hanks Announces He And Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus
March 11, 2020 at 10:42 pm
Filed Under:
Coronavirus
,
Local TV
,
Miami News
,
Rita Wilson
,
Tom Hanks
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.