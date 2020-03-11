



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Belmont Village is a state of the art senior living facility for over 200 people and while the celebration is about the grand opening, it is clear that the coronavirus isn’t far away from anyone’s mind.

The ribbon-cutting ushers in a bit of a game-changer for seniors in South Florida.

Belmont Village offers luxury independent assisted living and memory care and is designed to keep residents active.

So, they can be physically socially and mentally fit. There is also a great emphasis on keeping everyone healthy.

CBS4’s Joan Murray spoke to Belmont Village’s CEO Patricia Will and Broward’s Mayor Dale Holness about the challenges moving ahead during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our preventive measures start with training on the inside and infection control on the inside. But we have to be careful about the outside coming in. We have an automated screening mechanism. Everyone, who comes to our community signs into a screen and it has layers to clear you as to where you’ve traveled outside the country. Of you’re not feeling well,” said Will.

Murray asked Mayor Holness if this was the biggest challenge of his political career. Here is what he had to say:

“Absolutely. It is. Never before have you been faced with something like this. A hurricane, you know it’s coming. You have some experience as to how to deal with it. This is something unprecedented in terms of the scope and the size of the spread and how fast it moves.”

“I told someone this morning, it shows how connected human beings are.”

Now, three of the four people with the virus work for an independent contractor at Port Everglades.

Mayor Holness tells CBS4 he has gotten assurances from the Florida Health Department.

They are now trying to reach every person. Literally, thousands of them who may have come in contact with those workers at the

port and inform those passengers about the risk of the virus.