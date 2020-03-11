



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is expected to sign a state of emergency Wednesday night in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the mayor’s office, the state of emergency would go into effect on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Town of Bay Harbor Islands declared a state of emergency after they were notified that a staffer believes she may have been exposed to the coronavirus in New York.

Both of those developments come a day after Broward County declared a state of emergency due to a fourth confirmed case of the coronavirus.

And before that Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida.

The move allows:

The creation of a unified command structure

Out-of-state medical personnel can operate in the state

The possible deployment of National Guard troops

The purchase of any necessary supplies

Amid growing concerns about the coronavirus, Gimenez flew to Washington, D.C. early Wednesday for a series of meetings with top officials.

On his agenda were meetings with representatives from the cruise industry, the Florida congressional delegation and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

He is expected to speak with the press upon his return on Wednesday night.

