MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities said a woman armed with a knife was shot Wednesday afternoon by a Hialeah police officer.

It happened at around noon at a home near 151 West 41st Street, authorities said.

Police said a 46-year-old woman was transported to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, via ground by Hialeah Fire & Rescue, following the shooting.

The condition of the woman is currently unknown. It is not clear if the involved police officer who opened fire was injured in any way.

Police did not say much more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where police had set up a blue tent, as investigators were combing the scene for evidence.

Police did not release any additional information as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.