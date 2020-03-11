DORAL (CBSMiami) – A little more than a month after Jeanette Berrios was killed in a hit and run near Homestead, her family gathered at Miami-Dade Police Headquarters in search of answers.

“She was very important to all of us and it’s a big hole in our hearts right now,” said Berrios’ niece Christine Sotomayor.

Family members say Berrios had just finished working a night shift at a Burger King restaurant on nearby U.S. 1 and was walking back to the Winchester Gardens Apartments where she lived at SW 166th Ave. and 304th St. when she was struck. It happened during a thunderstorm.

It was 12:34 in the morning on February 1st, the day before the Super Bowl. She was almost home.

“Stop hiding. You killed my mother and left her in the cold street to die,” said Berrios’ son Christopher Berrios.

Family members say Berrios left behind three sons: 37-year-old Christopher, 31-year-old Jonathan, and 27-year-old Matthew.

“My mom, all she did was go to work and feed us. She always worried about us. She called us every day,” said Berrios.

Miami-Dade police released a flyer about the vehicle they are looking for: A dark-colored, possibly burgundy or maroon sedan. A surveillance camera in the area captured an image of it.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).