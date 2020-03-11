MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is taking another step in ridding guns from its stores. The company announced it is removing the hunting department and its guns from 440 locations this year.
Dick’s removed the department from 125 stores last year and previously had stopped selling assault-style weapons.
The actions began after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
CEO Edward Stack learned that the gunman bought a shotgun at a Dick’s store. It didn’t matter to him that the gun wasn’t used in the attack.
Stack told analysts in March 2019 that the company would treat gun control “as a multi-year initiative,” and that he expected to remove guns from more stores in 2020. The company has been conducting a strategic review of its hunting business since the Parkland shooting.
Dick’s is the largest US sporting goods retailer, with 827 stores across the country. Walmart remains the world’s largest gun retailer.
