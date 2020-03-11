



Lower mortgage rates means that the housing market is hot with South Florida residential sales up 36 percent since the beginning of 2019. Whether you’re buying a new home or fixing up an existing one; purchasing a condo or a single family home; decorating a rental space; or involved in the build out process, there’s always room for improvement.

The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show returns to Miami’s Mana Wynwood Convention Center, March 27-29th. Here you’ll find expert and Interior Designer advice and everything needed to remodel, design and decorate.

There are many reasons to visit the Miami Home Show. Here are a few:

Be Ahead of the Rest

As a designer, architect, builder or homeowner, you want to know what’s new to the market before anyone else. At the Home Show, you have over 150,000 square feet of options, but here’s just a few:

Be sure to visit CUZINE making its US tradeshow debut at the Miami Home Show! Recently launching its first American showroom, CUZINE is a trendsetting international manufacturer of high-end designer kitchens, baths, closets and doors.

Need new counters or floors? You may want to pass by Blanco Flooring that will feature Miami Quartz.

Looking for less expensive and higher quality herbs and vegetables? Perfect for hot South Florida, Vegepod® offers easy to manage contained raised garden beds equipped with self-watering technology.

Ready to entertain outdoors? Improve your patio with some new furniture selections from Belamo Design . Plus, turn your outdoor living space into a work of art with custom, high-quality pergolas by Innova.

Looking for budget friendly options? Check out Wrap My Kitchen™ that offers an innovative solution to makeover your kitchen cabinets, and more. They design an easy-to-install adhesive wrap that yields amazing results.

Learn from the Experts

While video tutorials and DIY are great, many times you need to rely on the experts and meet them in person. The Home Show’s exhibitors are ready to answer your questions. Make the Home Improvement Stage your rest stop and enjoy daily seminars.

Alena Capra, celebrity designer and host of SoFlo Home Project presents: Today’s Top Design Trends…and How to Incorporate Them Into Your Home, at Any Budget and Nail Your Home Renovation. Capra will be on hand to answer your personal design queries following her Sunday seminar.

To make listening and learning easier, there will be a family area set up adjacent to the stage for your little ones with activities provided by the Miami-Dade County Library System, Miami Moms Blog and Caroline Party.

Get Professional Advice

Love DIY tips or want to know when and why a project needs a professional designer? Visit the Room Vignettes at Aisle 1200 and meet Interior Designers and lifestyle experts: Julia Alzate, Roberta Marcelino, Ann Ueno and Michael Zavala. On Saturday and Sunday, each designer will offer a DIY demo.

Register for a Food and Wine Pairing Class

Improve your wine tasting skills and learn food and wine pairing basics with award-winning writer and sommelier, Dinkinish O’Connor. The Home Show in partnership with Brickell Magazine presents: “A Taste-Full Experience” where pre-registered guests will blind taste five wines provided in part by Sea Slopes, Fort Ross Winery, and paired with small plates provided by Latin Café 2000. To make this class even more exciting, O’Connor aka Professor Dink will integrate five music selections into the mix!

For information and to buy tickets, visit homeshows.net, plus follow on social media for updates @FLHomeShows #FLHomeShows.

Purchase tickets online by Thursday, March 26th and SAVE $3.00. $10.00 adults; $1.00 children 11 and under, online and at the Box Office.

