MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least one person had died Wednesday afternoon and several others were transported to local hospitals following an accident involving at least one vehicle in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the accident involved nine patients in total. Four had sustained serious injuries, four suffered minor injuries and one person had died.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where a burgundy SUV could be seen against a wall.

Images showed several rescue units and one rescue helicopter.

It is not clear if any other vehicles were involved.

Authorities did not say what may have led to the crash.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.