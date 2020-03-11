CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
By Eliott Rodriguez
Filed Under:Attempted Abduction, Eliott Rodriguez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police Department


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teenage girl is speaking out in the hopes people recognize the man she said attempted to abduct her in northwest Miami-Dade.

It’s been one week since 13-year-old Shaddai Duarte was nearly abducted walking along NW 25 Ave. and 104 Terr.

“I was trying to get away, but I got tired and he grabbed me by the hoodie,” said Shaddai.

Shaddai gave detectives a good description of the man, who is between 30 to 40 years old, has medium-length dread locks and a thin build.

Man sought by police in the attempted abduction of a girl in NW Miami.

Man sought by police in the attempted abduction of a girl in NW Miami. (MDPD)

Police said he followed Shaddai from a supermarket she had just left all the way to a nearby park she ran to.

At the park, police said, he grabbed her by the hoodie and dragged her behind some bleachers next to a baseball field.

Fortunately, Shaddai managed to get away.

She said she had never seen the man before in her life.

Shaddai’s mom is hoping someone who recognizes the suspect will call police before he strikes again.

“We must find this person so this never happens again to any other child,” said Maria.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

Eliott Rodriguez

