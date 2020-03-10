



GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami) – The University of Florida and Florida State University are both close to moving all of their classes on-line due to coronavirus concerns.

UF Provost Joe Glover sent a memo to academic deans recommending instructors to move their courses from face-to-face to electronic effective immediately, wherever possible.

While it is not yet a requirement, “there is a strong probability that it will become a requirement before the end of the spring semester, and instructors are encouraged to transition now,” states the memo.

“As of now, the university is planning to deliver its usual summer sessions. However, it is possible that circumstances may require all courses to be delivered online.”

UF students who recently rallied for Israel at a conference with government officials were unknowingly exposed to two New York attendees who were later confirmed to have coronavirus, according to the Independent Florida Alligator.

AIPAC, or American Israel Public Affairs Committee, held its annual national policy conference in Washington, D.C, from March 1 to March 3.

About 60 UF students were at the conference.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at the University at this time.

Florida State University is also preparing a possible move to online classes after spring break.

FSU Provost Sally McRorie directed the university’s faculty and academic instructors to be ready to shift their courses from traditional campus-based, face-to-face classes to online and other alternate methods of delivery for the remainder of the semester following spring break, if it becomes necessary.

Florida International University is suspending all study abroad programs through Summer 2020 and imposing restrictions on international travel.

Other universities which have already started canceling in-person classes replacing them with on-line classes include the University of Washington, Stanford University, Vanderbilt, and three New York universities, including Columbia, Hofstra, and Yeshiva.