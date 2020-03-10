



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Before you head to the next Miami Marlins game, here’s everything you need to know about Marlins Park.

HOW TO GET THERE:

Marlins Park is located at 501 Marlins Way (NW 16th Avenue), Miami.

If you are coming from the Northeast (Ft Lauderdale/North Miami)

I-95 South to State Road 836 West.

Exit NW 12th Avenue and turn Left at light.

From The North West (Weston/Sunrise)

I-75 South and exit towards State Road 826 South, Continue on 826 South and exit towards State Road 836 East.

Continue on SR-836 East and Exit on NW 17th Avenue southbound to Park.

From the West (Doral)

Take State Road 836 East and Exit towards NW 17th Avenue, southbound to Park.

From Downtown Miami

Take West Flagler Street until NW 12th Avenue. Turn Right on NW 12th Avenue heading straight to Park.

From South East (Coral Gables/Coconut Grove)

Take US-1 North to I-95 North to State Road 836 West. Exit NW 12th Avenue.

Turn Left at light, then head straight to Park.

From South West (Kendall/Homestead)

Take State Road 826/Turnpike North to State Road 836 East. Exit towards NW 17th Avenue. Turn right onto NW 17th Avenue southbound to Park.

PARKING

There are four (4) parking structures and six (6) surface lots on the Marlins Park property.

The Home Plate Garage and Third Base Garage are located along Felo Ramirez Drive

The First Base Garage and Center Field Garage are located along Bobby Maduro Drive.

Three surface lots are located along Orange Bowl Way and three additional surface lots along Marlins Way.

Fans can also pay for private parking at homes surrounding the Park. There are over 8,000 spaces made available by homeowners.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Fans can take Metrorail, which has two stops within a mile of Marlins Park.

Both Culmer and Civic Center Metrorail Stations are within one (1) mile of Marlins Park.

From Civic Center Station, there is a complimentary City of Miami Trolley to Marlins Park. The Trolley runs about every 15 minutes (through 11:00 pm).

Bus Routes

Fans may can also take Metrobus Route 12 from Civic Center, which will drop you off on the corner of NW 12th Avenue and NW 7th Street (one and a half blocks from the ballpark)!

There are eight (8) bus routes that bring you within a few blocks from the ballpark

Tri-Rail from Palm Beach or Broward County is a great option for day games by connecting to Metrorail and getting off at Historic Overtown/Lyric Theatre Station. Once there, catch Metrobus Route 55 to the ballpark.

BAG POLICY

Fans can bring one soft-sided bag person.

It must be no larger than 16″x16″x8″ in size. All bags are subject to inspection; clear bags are preferred.

See more on the stadium’s bag policy here

PROHIBITED ITEMS