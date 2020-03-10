FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has announced a new positive case of coronavirus in Broward, bringing the total number in the count to four.
According to the health department, the latest person is a 69-year-old woman.
This is the third case connected to Port Everglades. All three people are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services, a company that operates at the port. Any employee of the company that believes they came in contact with any of the three individuals is urged to self-isolate.
The health department is recommending all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently traveled through Port Everglades to immediately contact their doctor and self-isolate for 14 days.
There are now 13 confirmed cases of Florida residents and one none resident with the coronavirus in the state. There are also five cases of Florida residents with coronavirus who are not in the state.
RELATED:
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Here’s How To Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Preventing Coronavirus: Best Miami Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands
Coronavirus Concerns And Voting: Miami-Dade, Broward Election Officials Prepared To Protect Voters, Workers
List Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER
You must log in to post a comment.