MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police are looking for an individual who is accused of shooting a cat with an arrow, causing its eventual death.
Police released a surveillance video of their suspect, who was caught trespassing in the backyard where the cat lived.
It happened at 2 a.m., last Saturday, police said.
The security camera shows a person wearing a hoodie while walking around the backyard with a flashlight.
Authorities said the cat had to be euthanized due to its injuries.
Police withheld the address where the incident took place.
Anyone with information on the suspect captured on video is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
