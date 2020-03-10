



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are no cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County Public Schools. That from Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Tuesday afternoon as he briefed reporters on what plans are in place to respond to the growing coronavirus crisis.

Carvalho began by stressing, “It is a regular school day with no interruptions.”

While all school and after school activities are continuing, travel plans are being canceled.

“All out of country field trips have been canceled until further notice based on guidance by the Florida Department of Education, an immediate moratorium is being placed on all out of state air travel,” explained Carvalho. “All in-county and in-state field trips, not requiring air travel, are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.”

Students and parents who have returned from high warning level countries or a cruise and are exhibiting symptoms, you being told to contact the Florida Dept. of Health.

Students who are sick are being told to stay home even if they think it is the common cold or the flu.

“Stay home. This is not the time to strive for perfect attendance,” said Carvalho. Perfect attendance requirements are being lifted so students can stay home if they are ill.

The school district will partially activate its emergency command center starting Wednesday morning.

It has also opened a coronavirus hotline starting Wednesday morning. The number is 305-995-3000.

In addition, MDCPS has launched a dedicated website for the most up-to-date information regarding schools and the coronavirus. It can be found at COVID19.DADESCHOOLS.NET

There is also a new website for its Instructional Continuity Plan for Emergency Schools Closures of District Schools

This is where online learning would continue should it be necessary to close a classroom, a school or a group of schools, but again, all schools remain open at this time.

School principals are being told to intensify cleaning of schools and buses and promote personal hygiene.

Elsewhere in Miami-Dade County, commissioners received an update on efforts to battle the coronavirus. They are speaking to most department heads, learning what is being done and what is planned. A big concern, how will this affect the airport and seaport?

“Both the airport and seaport are responsible for about 5,000-6,000 jobs in our community,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “They are vitally important; they are the number 1 and number 2 economic generators here in Miami-Dade County.”

So far, the airport is seeing a decrease in passengers this month and airlines are cutting back flights, some by 10-12%.

“Since the middle of February, we’re averaging a 10% reduction in the number of passengers. That’s significantly less impact than other airports experienced,” said Lester Sola, Director of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department. He says it is because we don’t have a direct route to the Asian markets.

Mayor Gimenez will speak with cruise executives Wednesday at the White House. He said the county already has plans to work with them.

“We’ve told the cruise lines that any ship that’s birthed in Miami, if they have to come back, we’ll take them but we’re going to develop a plan for that.”

Miami-Dade’s judicial system is also preparing.

While all Miami-Dade Courts remain open for business, judges are being told they should consider implementing proactive preparedness steps for future court proceedings.

A memo sent by Circuit Court Judge Nushin G. Sayfie reads in part, “I know that everyone is concerned about the coronavirus. Please know that AOC (Administration Office of the Courts) and representatives from all of our justice partners have been meeting to try and prepare for the possibilities. FOR NOW-beyond following the instructions and recommendations of the CDC, etc we are business as usual.”

She goes on to outline some of the things judges can do in order to reduce the amount of people at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building and the jail.

For criminal cases:

Set hearings and trials involving out of custody defendants farther out in the calendar year, provided all parties are in agreement and legal time limits are not impacted

Consider requests for defendant releases from jail with GPS monitoring or other monitoring arrangements, if appropriate based on the type of case and recommendations made by the attorneys in the case (Criminal Division)

Have inmates transported from jail to the courtroom only when their presence is needed, provided all parties are in agreement (Criminal Division)

For civil cases:

Attorneys and parties should check judges’ web pages for updates on remote appearance policies. At this time there is no change in typical operations.

The courts may consider additional preparedness steps in keeping with the recommendations of government and health authorities.