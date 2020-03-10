MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are asking for the public’s help with information leading to the arrest of a man they say attempted to abduct a 13-year-old girl in Northwest Miami.

Police said it happened Wednesday, March 4, at around 6 p.m.

Investigators say the girl exited a supermarket and was headed northbound on NW 25 Avenue when she noticed a man following her.

Here is what police said about the incident:

“The victim ran towards a nearby park, as the subject ran after her, grabbed her by the hoodie of her sweater, and dragged her behind the baseball field bleachers.”

“He forced the victim to sit down and a brief struggle ensued. The victim was able to break free and ran towards the park’s indoor recreational area for help.”

A police forensic artist was able to create a composite sketch of the suspect based on the girl’s description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.