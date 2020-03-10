



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline is now activated for all consumers in the state amid the coronavirus crisis.

Attorney General Ashley Moody activated the hotline Tuesday one day after Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in response to positive test results of 20 coronavirus-infected patients in Florida.

The number is 1 (866) 9NO-SCAM (1-866-7226).

The Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline can only be activated following a state of emergency declaration issued by the Governor and covers essential commodities outlined in Florida Statute, Section 501.160.

“We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Florida very closely and following the Governor’s state of emergency declaration, our price gouging laws are now in effect. I have a rapid response team ready to immediately respond to allegations of price gouging and our Consumer Protection Division continues to look for scams by fraudsters who would use this situation to rip-off Floridians,” said Moody in a statement.

“Be on the lookout for scams and guard against gouging, but remember, the best thing you can do right now is heed the advice of health experts—wash hands regularly and stay home if you are ill.”

Items covered under the COVID-19 State of Emergency include:

Protective masks used to protect you from others if you are sick Sanitizing and disinfecting supplies, such as hand sanitizer, gel, wipes, cleaning supplies for surface cleaning, and all commercial cleaning supplies.



To report price gouging, visit MyFloridaLegal.com or call the hotline at 1 (866) 9NO-SCAM (1-866-7226)

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.

For more information on price gouging, please click here.

