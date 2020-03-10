Comments
KEY WEST (CBSMiami/AP) – The Florida Keys has a confirmed case of dengue fever.
“All indications are that this infection was locally acquired,” said Alison Kerr, spokeswoman for the state health department in Monroe County.
Officials have not released the name of the person or their location.
Kerr says the patient was treated and is expected to make a full recovery.
During a 2009 outbreak, Key West had 47 cases of dengue fever, followed by 65 cases the next year. Symptoms of the mosquito-borne disease include muscle aches, fever, and a rash.
