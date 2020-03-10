MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Golf clubs filled with cocaine were intercepted by U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Miami International Mail Facility on Monday, officials said.

Officials say 9 clubs, arriving from Colombia, contained the illegal drug.

“Drug Trafficking Organizations are relentless and creative in their attempts to smuggle drugs by any means into the U.S.,” said Christopher Maston, CBP Port Director of Field Operations at Miami International Airport. “Our CBP officers are highly skilled in detecting all types of concealment methods to intercept harmful drugs and to keep them from impacting our communities.”

The clubs, which were destined for New York, arrived on March 9 and were discovered during the course of a mail inspection.

Officials said one of the shafts was drilled and 1.14 pounds of cocaine was found inside.

All inbound international mail is subject to inspection to ensure compliance with federal laws and related federal regulations and policies, officials said.

CBP officials search for prohibited items, such as items that may pose a threat to national security, as well as, illegal narcotics, synthetic drugs, protected wildlife, and intellectual property rights.

To report suspicious activity to the US Customs and Border Protection, you can call (800) BE ALERT or (800) 232-5378.