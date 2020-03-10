



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Caribbean Princess off the coast of Florida will not be able to dock until its crew members are tested for the coronavirus.

Two Caribbean Princess crew members were transferred from another Princess Cruises ship, the Grand Princess, which was allowed to dock Monday in Oakland, California according to Business Insider. At least 21 people on board, including 19 crew members, tested positive for the coronavirus. One passenger died from it.

The transferred crew members do not currently show any symptoms. As a precaution, they are being confined in their own rooms.

The Caribbean Princess is currently under a “no-sail order’ from the Centers for Disease Control. It has to stay off the coast of Fort Lauderdale until further notice.

The ship stopped briefly in Grand Cayman on Monday to pick up test kits for two crew members.

It’s not yet known how many passengers and crew are on the ship. They won’t be able to disembark until the ship is able to dock.

Last weekend, Regal Princess was finally able to dock in Fort Lauderdale after two crew members who came from the Grand Princess cruise ship tested negative.