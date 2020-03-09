Mt. Morris, MI (CBSMiami/CNN) — A lost dog from Miami will soon be heading back home after being found 14-hundred miles away. A woman in Michigan discovered the dog in her yard last week.

She took the two-year-old Presa Canario to a local animal hospital, where they scanned his microchip.

With that information, staff was able to track down his owners.

“The owners were very happy. He’s been missing for two and a half months. They’re excited to get him back,” said Kris Gibson who found the sweet dog.

Gibson is currently exploring options for getting Simba back to his family in Miami.

Meanwhile, it is still a mystery how he ended up so far from home.

“We had all seen recently a story on the news about a dog that was cross country,” said Kassidy Gruno, a vet assistant. “We were like ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so crazy, that would never happen here!’ Then a couple weeks later, here we are. It’s pretty awesome.”

None of this was possible without Gibson’s quick thinking and Simba’s microchip. Staff at the animal hospital said there’s a few misconceptions about microchips.

“They don’t have any type of GPA in them at all,” said Gruno. “What a microchip does is it contains your information and your pet’s information.”

Gibson said Simba’s microchip made all the difference.

“Dogs get away, sometimes they never find them. It’s really one off the only ways you can get your dog back,” said Gibson.

