MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is a windy start to the week with showers blowing in on the breeze and a wind advisory is in effect through Monday evening.

Sustained winds are out of east blowing 15 to 25 miles per hour. A wind advisory is in effect until 8:00 p.m. for South Florida due to the blustery conditions and the potential for gusts up of 35 to 40 miles per hour.

Hazardous beach and boating conditions continue due to the strong onshore flow.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach and swimming is not recommended.

A small craft advisory is also in effect due to rough bays and seas of 7 to 9 feet.

It was a mild morning with lows in the 70s and upper 60s. A few fast moving showers may be blowing in on the breeze throughout the day creating quick on and off again showers.

Monday afternoon highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s with a mix of clouds and some sunshine.

The first Super moon of 2020 takes place Monday and will peak at 1:48 p.m. but the best viewing time will be around sunset at 7:27 p.m. This full Moon traditionally goes by the name “Worm Moon” which refers to the fact that earthworms tend to emerge from their winter dormancy during this time of year marking a sure sign that spring is around the corner.

Monday night lows will fall to the upper 60s with the chance for some passing showers on the breeze.

Tuesday, it will remain breezy with slightly warmer highs in the upper 70s and the potential for scattered showers.

By Wednesday, the winds will relax and temperatures warm up to the low 80s. Even warmer by late week with highs in the mid-80s.