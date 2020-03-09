MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the man who tried to steal from a woman outside of a home.

Surveillance video captured the woman walking up to the home in the 100 block of NW 30 St. at around 9:40 a.m. on March 7.

WATCH: Surveillance Of The Attempted Robbery

Police said the suspect walked up behind her and tried to snatch a gold chain from her.

She fought back and that’s when people nearby heard the screaming and came out running to help.

The suspect ran away, hopping into a white Nissan and taking off.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

If you recognize him or have information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.