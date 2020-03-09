MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach Senior High School staff member is being asked to stay home over coronavirus concerns.
According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the employee recently visited Denver and stayed at the same hotel where another guest was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“In an abundance of caution, the employee has been requested to stay home until the end of the incubation period,” read the statement from MDCPS.
