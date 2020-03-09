MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to update Floridians on the latest coronavirus developments during a press conference at 5 p.m. Monday.
The press conference will be taking place at the Florida State Capitol.
On Saturday, the governor ordered the Division of Emergency Management activated to level II to coordinate a statewide response to the coronavirus in the state.
“I have directed the Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to ensure our state has all the necessary resources engaged as we respond to COVID-19,” said Governor DeSantis. “It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate the threat and contain COVID-19. I urge all Floridians to take necessary precautions and follow hygiene guidelines issued by the Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health.”
RELATED:
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Here’s How To Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Preventing Coronavirus: Best Miami Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands
Coronavirus Concerns And Voting: Miami-Dade, Broward Election Officials Prepared To Protect Voters, Workers
List Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER
Gov. DeSantis was joined by US Vice President Mike Pence and other state and federal officials, in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday afternoon, to address the impact of coronavirus on the cruise line industry.
You must log in to post a comment.