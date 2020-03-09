MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Florida Department of Health is now advising anyone who has traveled internationally to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States.
In addition, the Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who traveled on a river cruise on the Nile River in Egypt in February 2020 to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return. Several passengers in the U.S. recently developed symptoms and have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, including two positive cases in Florida.
There are eighteen Florida-related coronavirus cases, 12 of those cases diagnosed in the state.
Here’s the breakdown according to the Florida Department of Health as of March 9, 2020.
For any questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121.
The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
