MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong way wreck in Miami Gardens.
At approximately 2:30 am, a Mazda hatchback was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Road 826 in the area of NW 47 Ave.
FHP says the Mazda collided head on with a Dodge pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over.
The woman driving the Mazda was pronounced dead on the scene. The man driving the pickup truck was transported to Ryder Trauma center with non-life-threatning injuries.
Names will not be released until family is notified.
