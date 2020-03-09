Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway into a police involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale.
Investigators on the scene of the overnight incident said officers were responding to a report of a sexual battery in the area of Northwest 21st Terrace and 6th Place.
When officers spotted the suspect, he took off running. When an officer caught up to the man and attempted to take him into custody, the officer’s weapon discharged, said police.
The suspect died at Broward Health Medical Center.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.
