



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the outbreak of the coronavirus continues, one side effect is that almost everyone seems to be extra diligent about cleanliness. That means stores are constantly restocking some suddenly popular supplies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said many people will be able to recover at home, if they contract COVID-19.

The CDC is recommending higher risk people have cleaning supplies and food available, in case you’re just isolated or if you contract the virus.

South Florida shoppers are doing whatever they can to keep their families healthy. They’re searching for disinfectant wipes and sprays along with soap and hand sanitizer as the new coronavirus continues to spread. But many are running into empty or near-empty store shelves.

“I am concerned but I’m not scared,” a shopper in West Miami-Dade told CBS4 News on Monday.

Cellphone video showed empty store shelves at a local Walmart and Publix. A closer look at the Publix video showed apology signs posted.

CBS4’s Ty Russell searched on Amazon and found some items, like certain cleaning wipes, are out-of-stock.

Russell then learned it may be tougher replacing some products that are made overseas.

In a statement from the National Retail Federation, a spokesperson said:

“NRF is addressing the supply chain implications as well as developments related to the spread of the virus globally and domestically. NRF’s monthly Port Tracker shows the coronavirus outbreak is expected to have a longer and larger impact on imports at major U.S. retail container ports than previously believed.”

The company behind products like Lysol told CBS4 News, “Global demand on Lysol disinfection products has increased exponentially and we are working tirelessly to service consumer demands. Our Lysol supply chain is geared up for demand increases and we are working closely with our customers to stretch our supply global network to serve these urgent needs.”

A spokesperson went on to say the coronavirus isn’t new. And even though this certain strand is, they still believe it kills many viruses on hard, smooth surfaces and if the buyer follows directions on the bottle.

Some consumers are seeing the price for simple items increase.

“If you continue the price gouging, we will introduce our product,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

He introduced a state-made hand sanitizer. It has 75% alcohol. The CDC recommends at least 60% to be effective. It’ll be given to schools, mass transit and government agencies.

The FDA is keeping in touch with companies that make and distribute medicine for any potential interruptions, especially at factories overseas.

The CDC recommends higher risk people to keep medicine on hand, including over the counter items that can help with fevers and coughs.

