



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Hallandale Beach hosted a coronavirus information session for senior citizens on Monday morning.

There were about 50 seniors in attendance at the Hepburn Senior Mini Center with a lot of great questions for the doctors.

In general, they were told to avoid handshakes, keep at least three feet distance from everyone and wash hands regularly for at least 20 seconds.

They were also told to try to avoid travel.

CBS4 spoke to an 89-year-old who is a volunteer at the senior center.

“I am taking extra precautions, washing my hands because I volunteer. I’m careful,” said Norma Cloud.

“I wear gloves.”

She said she was at that point where she will need to consider continuing to volunteer at the center.

Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper was on hand, along with representatives from the city’s human services department and medical professionals to answer questions from area seniors.

Officials said the goal is to have a community that is safe, clean and informed.