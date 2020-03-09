



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All after-school sporting activities are now cancelled for South Florida catholic schools, according to the Archdiocese of Miami.

The Archdiocese is cancelling the events as a precautionary effort in the fight against coronavirus for the next few weeks.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools are not making any cancellations but also say that meetings continue to take place so that may change.

Catholics have already altered their worship practices because of concern over COVID-19. Priests are asking worshippers not to shake hands at the Sign of Peace and not to hold hands during certain prayers.

RELATED:

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Here’s How To Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Preventing Coronavirus: Best Miami Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands

Coronavirus Concerns And Voting: Miami-Dade, Broward Election Officials Prepared To Protect Voters, Workers

List Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER

Churches that still offer wine during communion are suspending the use of shared chalices.

The holy water fonts at church doors may be emptied, and parishioners who are feeling unwell or have flu-like symptoms are encouraged to stay home and not attend services.