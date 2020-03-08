



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward’s supervisor of elections said his department is doing all they can to make voting this year seamless, and residents CBS4 spoke to said it was just that.

“Very smooth. No muss, no fuss. In and out,” said Charles Webster.

Webster came out on the first day of early voting in Broward County. The ex-military man said he takes his vote to right very seriously.

“One of the things that we sometimes take for granted. I think it is extraordinarily important, he said. “I think every citizen should exercise their right to vote.”

Dr. Rosalind Osgood also participated in early voting.

“I’m a school board member here in Broward County,” she said. “We need to have people in office that are going to be pro public education.”

And here in South Florida to speak about the future of public education was Dr. Jill Biden, a special guest at the United Teachers of Dade picnic. The college professor was campaigning for her husband, Joe Biden.

The former vice president was on the campaign trail in Kansas City, Missouri – reinvigorated after a lead in delegates, endorsements and more campaign money.

“Sen. Sanders likes to say you’ll need a record turnout to defeat Donald Trump. He’s right,” Biden said. “And we’re the campaign that’s going to do that record turnout.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders adjusted his schedule to stay focused on Michigan, a state he only narrowly won 4 years ago.

“I just don’t think that Joe Biden can generate enthusiasm,” he said. “I have zero doubt in my mind that together we are the campaign that can beat Trump.”

Early voting in Broward runs from March 7 through the 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Early voting also ends in Miami-Dade on March 15.