



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Regal Princess cruise ship is being held off the coast of Florida until coronavirus testing is completed on two crew members.

The vessel was supposed to dock at Port Everglades on Sunday. Instead, the ship has been sailing up and down the east coast in a holding pattern.

Princess Cruises released a letter explaining that the two workers being tested had transferred to the Regal Princess from the Grand Princess over two weeks ago.

The Grand Princess is being held off the California coast after a total of 21 people, 19 being crew members, tested positive for coronavirus.

As for the Regal Princess crew members, they have not shown any signs of COVID-19. The workers were being screened for respiratory symptoms as a precaution at the request of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The cruise line is sharing information with the CDC, who Princess said made the call to keep voyagers from disembarking until the crew members’ medical logs are reviewed and the COVID-19 testing is complete.

The Coast Guard delivered the testing kits on Sunday morning. The CDC said the tests can take anywhere from 24 to 48 hours to finish.

As a result of Sunday’s voyage cancellation, Princess Cruises is offering a full refund. For the “Refund Request Guide & Form,” click here.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Port Everglades a day after it was announced Broward had its first presumptive cases of coronavirus.

The VP’s trip was already scheduled. He was in Broward to meet with cruise line executives to beef up measures to keep travelers safe.

RELATED:

Here Is What We Know About The Coronavirus At-A-Glance 3-8-20

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Here’s How To Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Preventing Coronavirus: Best Miami Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands

List Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER