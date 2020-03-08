Filed Under:Coronavirus, Health News, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

In order to keep you up-to-date and informed, we will be keeping track of the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on March 8, 2020.

FLORIDA

  • 2 confirmed presumptive, isolated cases in Broward
  • 2 confirmed deaths in Florida
  • 1 new presumptive positive case in Lee County
  • 5 confirmed Florida cases repatriated and isolated out of state until healthy
  • 1 non-Florida resident confirmed in Florida
  • 118 negative test results, 108 pending test results
  • 280 people currently being monitored
  • 1038 people monitored to date

UNITED STATES: 260 confirmed cases

  • 46 former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, site of a recent outbreak and quarantine
  • 3 Americans who were in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak
  • 19 states have cases
  • 17 deaths – 16 in Washington state and 1 in California

AROUND THE WORLD

  • 70 countries affected
  • More than 107,000 infected around the world
  • More than 3,600 deaths

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

