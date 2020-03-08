MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol reports three people have died in an overnight crash on the Palmetto Expressway.

According to FHP, two of the three deceased were thrown from the car.

Two more were hurt but survived. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash involved a single car which went off the road in the northbound lanes near NW 58th Street at around 3:30 a.m.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released until next of kin has been notified.