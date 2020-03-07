MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday ordered the Division of Emergency Management activated to level II to coordinate a statewide response to the a href=”https://miami.cbslocal.com/tag/coronavirus/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>coronavirus in Florida.
The move is to provide support to the Florida Department of Health and county health departments.
The directive follows Friday night’s announcement from the Florida Department of Health (DOH) that two had died and two new presumptive positive cases were confirmed in Broward County.
On Saturday, the DOH announced a new presumptive positive case in Lee County. The individual is isolated, officials announced.
“I have directed the Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to ensure our state has all the necessary resources engaged as we respond to COVID-19,” said Governor DeSantis. “It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate the threat and contain COVID-19. I urge all Floridians to take necessary precautions and follow hygiene guidelines issued by the Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health.”
