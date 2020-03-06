MIAMI (CBSMiami) – White House officials said President Donald Trump will be meeting with the president of Brazil this weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.
President Trump will meet with President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday to discuss the crisis in Venezuela, trade and other economic issues, the White House announced Friday.
The two leaders are expected to talk about ways to restore democracy in Venezuela and implementing pro-growth trade policies and investing in infrastructure, officials said.
Bolsonaro, who is considered to be the Trump of Brazil, took office at the start of 2019 with promises to rejuvenate Latin America’s biggest economy.
Checkpoints and road closures will remain in effect around Mar-a-Lago through Monday.
