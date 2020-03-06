Comments
BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – Boynton Beach police are on the scene of a small plane crash that went down behind a home.
The FAA is also responding to the scene.
In video from Chopper 4, the small yellow plane lays in a crumpled mess next to a palm tree, behind a home in the Dos Lagos community.
Only a white fence just feet away, separates the backyard swimming pool from the crushed plane.
It is not known if anybody on the plane made it out alive, but there is a tarp covering the front of it, indicating that it is doubtful.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
You must log in to post a comment.