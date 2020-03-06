AT-A-GLANCEWhat We Know About The Coronavirus
BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – Boynton Beach police are on the scene of a small plane crash that went down behind a home.

The FAA is also responding to the scene.

In video from Chopper 4, the small yellow plane lays in a crumpled mess next to a palm tree, behind a home in the Dos Lagos community.

Small plane crashes behind a home in Boynton Beach on March 6, 2020. (CBS4)

Only a white fence just feet away, separates the backyard swimming pool from the crushed plane.

It is not known if anybody on the plane made it out alive, but there is a tarp covering the front of it, indicating that it is doubtful.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

 

