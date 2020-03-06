BROWARD (CBSMiami) — As fears over the coronavirus continue to rise, so are the number of scammers who are trying to exploit the situation. From cheap and shoddy merchandise to phishing emails and fake charitable causes, criminals are cashing in on this epidemic.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office sent out this list of ways to spot a scam:
- Scams can include social media posts, texts and websites meant to take your personal information and money and infect computers.
- Think twice before investing in companies who say they are working on a coronavirus cure. Check official sources like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before being lured into a scam.
- Be aware of fake fundraising. Verify the charity is legitimate. If someone wants donations in cash, gift card or by wiring money, don’t do it.
- Watch out for online marketing of vaccinations or products claiming to treat the virus.
- Do not click on unfamiliar links or emails. Phishing emails may mention the coronavirus, medical supplies or claim to be from government, national or local health organizations in order to get users to open the message that unleashes malware.
- Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus.
- Be aware of entering personal information into websites.
