MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s official. Coronavirus fears have led to the cancellation of the three-day Ultra electronic dance music festival in Miami, and Miami’s annual Calle Ocho Music Festival, according to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
The EDM Ultra festival, which has a capacity of 55,000 people per day, many of them visitors from more than 100 countries, was set to run the weekend of March 20th at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami.
Jammed into a small area, city officials feel it’s a perfect breeding venue for a highly infectious virus.
City leaders also canceled this year’s Calle Ocho Festival, which was set to take place Sunday, March 15. It’s described as the largest Latin festival in the country.
“We we are emphasizing to the public that this decision is not a cause for alarm, but we are doing it in an abundance of caution,” said Mayor Suarez during a Friday morning news conference.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the cancellation will affect people who bought tickets.
