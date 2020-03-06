MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a foggy start in Miami-Dade, strong storms developed fast and triggered a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the county.
High wind gusts of at least 45 mph and heavy rain hit West Kendall through Coral Gables, which were in the warning zone. It wasn’t just those cities, however, because it was a line of gusty showers that also swept across Miami-Dade from west to east. By 9:30 a.m. the storms pushed away from the Atlantic coast and quickly ended the severe threat in South Florida.
For the rest of Friday, we’ll see a few light showers and clouds through early afternoon with a high of 82F then the skies will turn partly cloudy.
A high-pressure system takes control this weekend, so it will be drier and cooler for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures across South Florida will cool down to the upper 50s and low 60s by Friday night.
Afternoon highs will be cooler this weekend. Temperatures will top the mid-70s along with gusty, northerly winds that will bring hazardous boating conditions and dangerous rip currents at the beach through Sunday.
Also, a friendly reminder that ‘Spring Forward’ is this Sunday at 2 a.m., so remember to set your clocks forward by one hour this Saturday night.
