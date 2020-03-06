MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A southwest Miami-Dade teen charged in a deadly accident appeared before a judge on Friday.

Christopher Mejias, 18, is charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI involving serious bodily injury and DUI +15 with a minor in the vehicle.

During his appearance, Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer set his bond at $75,000.

“So, he’s 18, he shouldn’t even be drinking alcohol and he’s in a car, driving and kills somebody,” said Judge Glazer.

As a condition of his release, he will be on house arrest, he must surrender his driver’s license, and he is not allowed to drink alcohol or operate a vehicle.

The fatal accident happened on the night of November 10th, 2019.

Alex Carrera, 17, was a passenger in a car that Mejias was driving.

“What I see, is I don’t see any remorse from the family. The kid’s been carrying on. As a young man, I understand his life goes on. We don’t know what punishment is the right punishment for this case. Ours is life,” said Alex Carreras’ father.

Witnesses said the 2018 Ford Mustang was traveling south on SW 162nd Avenue at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control at 104th Street, veered to the left onto the sidewalk and slammed into a tree.

A witness told police he was a friend of Mejias and was following him after they had been at a party when the crash happened.

Police noted in their report that Mejias smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.

“An hour and 45 minutes after this crash he was still twice the legal limit. Five and a half hours later with my second draw, he was still above an 08, very impaired. I didn’t see a lot of concern that night either,” said Miami-Dade police officer, Richard Closius.

Mejias and Carrera were both taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Carrera, who was in critical condition, was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent several surgeries over the next few days. The Somerset Academy Silver Palms High School student died on November 24th.

A third person in the car was taken to the hospital complaining of wrist pain.

A toxicology report on blood samples taken from Mejias at the hospital showed his blood-alcohol level was .159, nearly double the legal limit.

“Right now, the judge who signed the warrant set the total bond at 21,000. I don’t know if that’s high enough, frankly. I’d like to know what happened. Why an 18-year-old is driving drunk,” said Judge Glazer.

Judge Glazer deciding to set bond at $75,000 and set some conditions.

“You are not allowed to drive a motor vehicle while this case is pending. There’s no drinking alcohol and if he’s caught driving, his bond will be revoked and he’ll sit in jail until his trial,” said Judge Glazer.

It was tough for Alex’s father to be in court. He has one wish.

“Nobody else has to go with what I am going through.”