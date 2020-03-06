MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting United States Marine Corps World War II Veteran Anthony Marano.

Corporal Marano was drafted in 1944 and served until 1946.

At first he said he was scared because it was a new adventure.

He was part of the invasion force that landed on the island of Peleliu on September 15. They were sent to patrol the island and make sure the airport was secure.

From there he was sent to the Philippines to protect the air space but says it was extremely difficult because at times you could barely see the enemy.

“Big shells were just bombing the buildings making dents in the concrete. They had one big mountain blowing the ridge with steel doors. They opened up these steel doors and rolled out a big cannon. Definitely I was scared, I was bouncing around. It was all teamwork, everybody working together doing what they had to do and not giving up, just keep going forward,” recalled Marano.

Anthony Marano was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. With his family by his side, he proudly stood and thanked the fan-filled arena as they too took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you U.S. Marine Corps World War II Veteran Corporal Anthony Marano for your service and dedication to our country.