MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Clara Green, a US Coast Guard World War II veteran, was honored in a final farewell in Doral.
Green who recently passed away, paved the way for women who serve in the Coast Guard.
“I want to thank you all for being here today and appreciate all the kind words of condolences about the passing of a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother,” said a family member.
Green’s family believes she may have been the last female Coast Guard veteran of this World War II generation.
