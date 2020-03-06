MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday to talk about coronavirus testing from the Florida Department of Health in Naples.
During the press conference, DeSantis mentioned that more testing kits from the federal government would be arriving soon.
“We have not been overwhelmed by testing requests at this point,” said DeSantis. “I know those kits will be here soon and it will be good to have them.”
“In terms of testing, there is going to be private testing available soon, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics. Medicare, Medicaid will cover that,” he added.
“If you come to the Department of Health, you are going to be tested at no cost,” said DeSantis.
“Having the private sector involved will add capacity.”
“As there is more testing done, there is likely to be more cases that are identified. One thing about this virus, we really don’t have a good handle on how many people have carried it who exhibit no symptoms.”
“The risk in Florida remains low.”
