



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Early voting in Broward begins this weekend.

On Friday, election workers loaded trucks with the equipment that will be needed at the county’s more than 20 early voting sites.

Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonaci said his department was pulling out all the stops to make it a seamless voting experience.

“Each truck will be filled with equipment that’s needed to pull off a successful experience for our voters at our early voting sites. That includes machines that can print ballots, machines that can tabulate ballots, machines that can verify their identity and all other sorts of collateral material that is needed to make the experience pleasant for our voters, he said.

Early voting in Broward for the Presidential Preference Primary and Municipal Elections begins Saturday, March 7th and runs through March 15th. Polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 is also the last day to request a Vote-By-Mail ballot.

If you plan to Vote-By-Mail, it must be received (not postmarked) by the Broward County Elections office by March 17 in order for your ballot to be counted in accordance with Florida law.

The Broward elections office is working with the U.S. Postal Service to secure as many ballots as they receive late in the day on the 17th to ensure as many ballots as possible are counted. Ballots not received by 7:00 pm on the 17th cannot be counted.

Voters who wait and are concerned their ballot won’t be received on time can return their ballots in person to any of the 22 Early Voting sites, or any time at the 24-hour drop box at the Voting Equipment Center in Lauderhill or the main downtown SOE office during regular business hours.

