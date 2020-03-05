



MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Toyota is recalling more than 3 million cars and trucks around the world because of issues with the fuel pumps.

The recalled Toyota and Lexus model vehicles can stop operating and cause the engine to fail.

“If this were to occur, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel,” the company said. “If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash.”

The added models under recall are:

2013-2014 Model Year Lexus GS 350

2013-2015 Model Year Lexus LS 460

2014 Model Year Toyota FJ Cruiser, Lexus IS-F

2014-2015 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570

2015 Model Year Lexus NX 200t, RC 350

2017 Model Year Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t

2017-2019 Model Year Toyota Sienna; Lexus RX 350

2018 Model Year Lexus GS 300

2018-2019 Model Year Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra; Lexus ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, IS 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, LS 500h, RC 300, RC 350, RX 350L.

If you drive one of those vehicles, the company will notify you by early May, and Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the fuel pump at no cost to you.

Owners can call Toyota at 1-800-331-4331, Lexus at 1-800-255-3987 or go online at NHTSA.gov to enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information and find out if your vehicle was recalled.

