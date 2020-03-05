Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A swim advisory remains in effect for a portion of Miami Beach.
The advisory was issued after work crews damaged a wastewater line on Wednesday. It happened in the area of Michigan Avenue between 17th Street and Lincoln Road.
The no swim advisory is for Collins Canal, from Lake Pancoast on 24th Street and Collins Avenue to Biscayne Bay.
City officials said they will continue to sample the water and will notify residents once the advisory has been lifted.
